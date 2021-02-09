February at Torrey Holistics

Women of Weed (cannabis & women’s wellness education campaign)

While cannabis continues to become more and more accepted in the mainstream, women still tend to be underrepresented among consumers. Unfortunately, this means that a large portion of the adult population is missing out on many of the amazing benefits cannabis has to offer.

That’s why, for the month of February, Torrey Holistics is conducting an educational campaign centered around cannabis and women’s wellness. Go to TorreyHolistics.com/Women-of-Weed to learn about the many ways cannabis can benefit women, providing symptom relief from conditions such as:

PMS

Menopause

Endometriosis

Insomnia

Anxiety & Depression

And much more!

From Feb. 8 to Feb. 28 we will start collecting donations for our feminine hygiene product drive; customers who donate a new, unopened box of feminine hygiene products get 30% off Yummi Karma tinctures in store. We will also be giving back a portion of proceeds to a women’s nonprofit organization (shelter, domestic violence, etc). More info on that coming soon.

Black History Month

From Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 customers who purchase 2 Justice Joints can receive a Canndescent pre-roll for 1 cent. 100% of profits go to the Last Prisoner Project. We may have additional promotions/philanthropy initiatives going on around this, we’ll keep you updated.

Valentine’s Day

Torrey Holistics has lots of great gifts for Valentine’s Day, including cannabis-infused chocolates, beverages, pleasure-enhancing oils, and more.

