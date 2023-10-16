FBI director says threats have increased since Hamas attack

SAN DIEGO — Speaking in San Diego on Oct. 14, FBI Director Christopher Wray said domestic threats have increased since Hamas launched its attack on Israel last weekend.

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we have to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own,” Wray said at Saturday’s annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition.

“And I’d encourage you to stay vigilant because as the first line of defense in protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. And I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have,” Wray added.

Wray did not say the agency was aware of any specific, actionable threats.

The conference is being held Oct. 14-17 at the San Diego Convention Center, with auxiliary events at area hotels.

The IACP website describes the annual event as “the largest and most impactful law enforcement event of the year — more than 16,000 public safety professionals come to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their department for ongoing success.”

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit is scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. Monday on the topic of “Crisis Communications for Chiefs.” SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki and San Diego Strategic Communications Officer Ashley Bailey will also address the topic.

“With the non-stop news cycle, it’s never been more important to set a reliable communications baseline with communities. Law enforcement must lean into crisis moments to anchor the narrative in trust, transparency, and public safety. Attendees will learn some tips and tricks for crisis communications as a chief, including how to leverage sworn and professional PIOs, social media, and outside consultants,” IACP officials said about the panel.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday — the last day of the conference — Nisleit, alongside SDPD Lt. Brian Avera, Sgt. Jared Wilson, Project Manager Anne Bosanac and retired detective and CEO of the National Law Enforcement Foundation James Mackay will speak at the “Starting a Childcare Center for Law Enforcement Officers” panel.

