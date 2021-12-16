Family tradition and exotic rug collection

Jason Mikaeli, owner of MikaeliRug, takes pride in presenting his exquisite inventory of Contemporary, Modern, Traditional, Solid, Antique, Tribal and Transitional rugs, all which are on display in their new location on State Street in the heart of Carlsbad Village.

The store’s comprehensive selection of remarkable new and antique rugs will introduce locals to both new and exotic selections.

The family business was started in 1968 in Persia by Jason’s grandfather, George Mikaeli. Upon moving to the United States it became Golden Rugs on Miramar Road for nearly three decades before Jason took over and rebranded it to MikaeliRug to honor the family tradition.

Stocked with an incredible inventory of vintage rugs from the mid-19th century to traditional and contemporary rugs, each piece has a refined personality and tells a story.

Jason enjoys sharing three generation’s worth of knowledge introducing customers to new and exotic rugs that he has traded and collected from around the world.

“We have a multi-million-dollar selection of high quality handmade and collectible antique rugs on display for every decorating style,” Jason said. “We also do a superb job in cleaning and repairing rugs.”

To protect the shape and value of your rug, MikaeliRug uses only traditional Persian rug cleaning methods. They also specialize in odor removal, moth repairs, and stain protection, as well as performing appraisals and providing storage.

Come visit and be amazed at the extensive collection of rugs on display at MikaeliRug where Jason is continuing in the tradition of expert carpet craftsmanship and professional rug care and maintenance as well.

They are also offering a fabulous holiday special offer of between 50% and 75% off select items.

They are located in Carlsbad Village at 2916 State Street, Carlsbad, CA or call 760-637-5131.