Faces of North County 2021: Water

The Face of San Diego County Water

The San Diego County Water Authority and its 24 member agencies work together to ensure a safe, reliable and plentiful water supply for the region’s 3.3 million residents and its $245 billion economy. This successful partnership supports San Diego County’s quality of life from our coastal cities to our inland communities, while protecting the county from water shortages in times of drought and emergencies.

While our region has many wonderful attributes, it isn’t blessed with abundant rainfall or snowmelt. Your local and regional water agencies collaborate to meet our water needs through innovative and strategic actions, such as developing new supplies like seawater desalination; securing favorable contracts like the low-cost Colorado River water we receive from Imperial Valley; and expanding local resources like recycled water.

Since its creation in 1944, the Water Authority and its member agencies have overcome many obstacles to support a vibrant region which today is one of the nation’s largest business hubs. Each day, we make sure that San Diego County continues to thrive – and that it can do so for generations to come.