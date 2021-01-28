Faces of North County 2021 | Quality Printing

The Face Of Quality Printing



The independent family-owned business was founded in 1989 and calls Vista home. AWO was founded to provide the publishers in San Diego County and the West Coast with a dependable printing source for their newspapers, tabloids, magazines, catalogs, inserts, advertising materials and other marketing publications.

Their strategy from the onset was to assure long-term success by offering quality printing at competitive prices, on-time delivery and superior customer service.

But like every business, AWO has evolved over the years and is seamlessly transitioning as the publishing world rapidly changes. Inspite of these digital changes, AWO understands that print remains the most effective media campaign for your publishing and marketing needs.

“The company was wisely equipped with the future in mind,” said General Manager Chase Shoemaker. “Purchases were made knowing that the industry was fast moving toward a digital future. A key factor in staffing the company was being aware of the growing trend in the industry toward digital file processing and quick run publishing.”

AWO rests inside a massive 60,000-square foot facility for a one-stop shop of all advanced printing services, plus desk top publishing consultation, full bindery and finishing with timely shipping and mailing. Additionally, the company specializes in four color gloss catalogue, magazine and newspaper printing, and AWO proudly prints The Coast News every week.

But AWO’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence is what sets it apart to become the trusted source of local, regional and national publishing needs.

This excellence, combined with perseverance and integrity, has fueled the growth and expansion enabling Advanced Web Offset to offer open-web and heat-set press lines, perfect binding and saddle-stitching, high-speed inserting, folding and mailing services.

“We believe today that our state-of-the-art equipment benefits our clients as it was researched, designed and operated to be more productive and fiscally responsible all while delivering unparalleled quality,” Shoemaker explained. “If you are a small, medium, or large publisher looking for a one-stop printer who offers the very best value, we invite you to visit us at your earliest convenience. We look forward to showing you what ‘Delivering Beyond Expectations’ really does mean.”

Also, AWO continues its obligation through the reduction, reuse and recycling of all our generated waste. AWO takes it a step further by continuously assessing its business practices and procedures to help to identify areas for reductions in energy usage, waste and emissions.

AWO’s continual dedication to using both recycled paper and paper from responsibly managed forests, reinforces its commitment to being environmentally accountable and a socially responsible company.

But when it comes to quality and customer service, AWO stands above the rest. Their foundation of Excellence, Integrity, and Perseverance has been the cornerstone of its success since opening the doors in 1989.

And with a top-level combination of industry experience and technical knowledge, their sales, customer service and production teams will assist and guide you through your entire experience. AWO uses the latest technology to efficiently produce unsurpassed quality in a timely manner, and still remain within any production budget.

As a result, AWO personnel are the very best technically knowledgeable staff in the industry. Every team member is proactive with clients in assuring their files will be processed with minimal hassle. Customer jobs flow through the latest in graphics, computers, application software, Direct to Plate processors (CTP), quality control electronics, and of course, unparalleled press and bindery equipment.

“We have survived all of the major changes to the printing industry over recent decades by having undoubtably, the best team members in the industry,” Shoemaker added. “Every member of every department truly cares about your publication and uses all their talents to ‘Deliver Beyond Expectations.’ This is the main reason we remain as the only full web heat set and open web printer in the county.”

