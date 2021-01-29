Faces of North County 2021 | Dental Care for Seniors

The Face Of Dental Care for Seniors

James LaJevic, DMD | Correct Choice Dental



Hi, I’m Dr. James LaJevic, owner of Correct Choice Dental, North County’s home of expert dental care for seniors.

199 N El Camino Real, Ste. E

Encinitas, CA 92024

760-203.6525

www.CorrectChoiceDental.com

I opened our current Encinitas practice in 2008, building on an exciting career that began in 1974. We just signed a lease on a second location on Highway 1 in Monarch Bay, Dana Point. That’s over 40 years of professional experience.

We address all oral health problems for seniors. That includes crowns and implants; diagnostic, preventative and adjunctive care; restorative dental services; cosmetic procedures; treatment of TMJ dysfunction; fixed bridges and removable dentures; prevention and maintenance.

Routine preventative care is especially important for early diagnosis of conditions such as cancer and diabetes as well as other systemic problems that manifest orally.

In addition to being passionate about helping our patients, I’m a devoted father and all around family guy. I’m also a passionate entrepreneur, serving as CFO of Stone Flagon Whiskey (a leading global whiskey and cognac importer and distributor), and a jazz vocalist for the past 25 years.

A MISSION TO EDUCATE AND SERVE

At the end of the day I just want to improve the Dental IQ of our patients so they can make informed decisions about their oral health. When the best course of action involves dental procedures, we use cutting-edge technology, modern testing methods, and one-on-one consultations to create a customized dental plan for complete oral care.

As patient Steve Tomas shared after his procedure, “Dr. Jay LaJevic is very professional, kind, energetic and patient. He constantly explains to you the relevant dental procedures in details which makes you very comfortable indeed. The office staff is warm and friendly and make you feel at home.”

COMPREHENSIVE — AND SAFE — DENTAL SERVICES

We’re more than just a dental office. While we offer expert, comprehensive services, our top priority is that patients receive the treatment that will help them look and feel their best—one patient at a time.

When that requires complementary or alternative care, we refer cases as-needed to a select group of skilled medical professionals in the San Diego community, including those at Sharp HealthCare and Scripps Health. San Diegans are overwhelmingly progressive and we owe it to the community to deliver forward thinking health care that reflects those values.

During COVID-19, we’re practicing advanced safety protocols to ensure North County residents get the help they need in a safe environment. That includes seeing only one patient at a time to keep you safe, increase your quality of care, and ensure your peace of mind.

COMMITMENT TO PATIENTS AND SERVICE

There’s no substitute for experience. With my over 40 years spent practicing dentistry, combined with experience serving as a full-time faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, patients rest easy knowing they’re in good hands at Correct Choice Dental.

Unlike many dentist offices, where they’re more interested in confirming your insurance coverage than getting to know you and understand your needs, you’ll be a valued patient at Correct Choice Dental—never just another insurance code.

I’ve received the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award from the Journal of the American Physicians and Surgeons and been named to the Consumer’s Research Council of America’s list of America’s Top Dentists for Implant and Adult Dentistry in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

