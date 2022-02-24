Face of Real Estate: Trudy Kranz Whitney, Pacific Sotheby’s International

Trudy Kranz Whitney is a successful real estate agent at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and a lifetime local of San Diego County.

“I was born and raised in Encinitas back when it was a sleepy beach town,” she said.

Her father was a teacher and coach in the San Dieguito school district, and her mother was a nurse practitioner at Scripps Encinitas. Trudy and her six siblings (well-known fixtures throughout Encinitas) grew up and went to school in Encinitas when it was the flower capital of the world, spending time at Moonlight Beach and participating in community events such as the annual Christmas Parade.

Trudy stayed in the magnetic grasp of San Diego and went on to become a real estate agent who wishes to give her clients a one-of-a-kind experience.

“I have always been interested in real estate. I am very happy when I can help make people’s dreams real,” Trudy said about her chosen profession. “I see people fall in love with San Diego every day and I want to help make them living here a reality.”

In her free time, Trudy calls going to the beach her “go-to” in life” with her dog George. She enjoys golfing in the Ladies League at Encinitas Ranch, and she also knows the best secondhand stores sprinkled throughout Encinitas to find herself repurposed treasures.

But mostly, Trudy is hard at work with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, where she describes the culture as having “top-notch professionals” who help those who “seek an exceptional life.”

“Every experience I have had with a real estate client has been a special and rewarding experience,” she explained.

When asked what kind of experience she wants her clients to have, Trudy said: “The experience I want to deliver to my clients is number one, authentic. Listening and delivering on my clients’ wants and needs.

I want my clients to feel like they are my priority and part of my family.

But also, as a local gal, I feel a big responsibility to make my clients feel connected to the San Diego scene.”

687 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Suite 102, Encinitas — 760.450.5839 — DRE #02056724 Email: [email protected] Website: www.trudysells.com.

