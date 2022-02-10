Exquisite senior living begins at Santianna

A new Oakmont Signature Living community in Carlsbad is opening this spring.

Refined, luxury retirement living begins at Carlsbad’s Santianna, a new senior living community from Oakmont Signature Living.

Opening spring 2022, Santianna offers resort-style living on a gorgeous six-acre campus overlooking a nature preserve, rolling hills and beautiful agricultural fields. Residents enjoy Oakmont’s sought-after five-star amenities, exceptional service, and caring, compassionate and professionally trained team members led by executive director Chris Tharp. Tharp brings decades of experience in senior living to Santianna as well as a passion for building great teams and enriching communities.

Santianna delivers a world-class senior living experience designed to celebrate individuality while providing an inspiring and comfortable place to call home. Residents enjoy spacious private apartment homes that are beautifully appointed. Expansive indoor and outdoor common spaces cater to every whim whether curling up with a book in the library, enjoying an award-winning film in the movie theater, indulging in wellness services at the beauty salon and day spa, or enjoying a glass of wine at the end of the day by the firepit in one of Santianna’s outdoor courtyards with picturesque views of the surrounding landscape.

Santianna offers a multitude of options for leading a healthy and active lifestyle. Outdoor amenities include pickleball and bocce ball courts as well as a swimming pool, walking trails and a pet park for those with canine companions. Residents can indulge their green thumbs in on-site garden beds, enjoy a variety of fitness classes or pursue favorite pastimes like bridge and chess. A robust activities calendar that includes on-site educational, social and recreational programs as well as off-property group excursions makes every day an adventure at Santianna.

Dining is a highlight at Santianna thanks to an exceptional executive chef-driven culinary program with rotating menus curated specifically with senior health and nutritional needs in mind. Delicious entrees, fresh salads and indulgent desserts are made with the freshest seasonal ingredients often from the on-site garden beds. Dining venues include a bar and lounge, elegant restaurant and outdoor patio.

Customized care services ensure that Santianna meets the individual needs of each resident. Assistance with personal care, medication management, and complimentary chauffeur service to doctor appointments and physical therapy are just some of the services available. A concierge medicine program allows access to same day and next day medical care as well.

Santianna also features an onsite Traditions Memory Care neighborhood, which provides a calming and fulfilling environment for those living with dementia or other forms of memory loss. Oakmont excels at engaging programming, such as yoga, animal care and state-of-the-art virtual reality experiences, that sharpen mental acuity and exercise memory while also providing fun and meaningful daily activity.

Santianna is now taking reservations. If you or a loved one are considering retirement living options, we encourage you to join us for a tour available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located at 2560 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010. For more information and to schedule a tour, call 442-222-2456 or visit www.santianna.com