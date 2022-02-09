Volunteer training sessions hosted by Elizabeth Hospice

CARLSBAD — The Elizabeth Hospice invites individuals interested in helping adults and children facing the challenges associated with a life-limiting illness and those grieving the death of a loved one to a free volunteer orientation session conducted via Zoom videoconferencing.

Hospice volunteers are an important part of the care team at The Elizabeth Hospice and have an opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life.

Attendees will learn about a wide variety of virtual and in-person opportunities throughout San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County, including serving as a patient companion, providing caregiver respite, performing aromatherapy, sewing Cuddle Bears, officiating at veteran pinning ceremonies, and much more. Information will be provided on both the application and training process.

An e-mail address and a device with a camera interface are needed to participate in the training session or attendees can join by phone. Prospective volunteers can choose from the following dates:

March 17 from noon to 1 p.m.

March 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.

April 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.

April 26 from noon to 1 p.m.

May 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.

May 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

To ensure a place at the volunteer orientation session, contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an e-mail to [email protected] .

The Elizabeth Hospice, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare leader, provides medical and emotional support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with a life-threatening illness, and restores hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone.