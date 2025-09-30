Escondido Sports Center Skatepark closes for good

ESCONDIDO — After nearly 30 years, the Escondido Sports Center Skatepark in Kit Carson Park has permanently closed.

Built in 1997, the skate park originally featured metal ramps and was later renovated with mostly wooden surfaces, obstacles, and separate sessions for skateboarding, BMX and scooters.

According to Concrete Disciples, the facility offered “one of the best double mini ramps anywhere with a spine, roller and extensions.”

Earlier this year, the city’s Community Services Department, in coordination with the Risk and Safety Division, conducted a safety audit. The park was temporarily closed while a full report was completed and reviewed by city staff. The report identified “multiple safety deficiencies.”

“The foundational substructure has exceeded its life span and is beyond repair,” said Mike Thorne, director of communications for the city.

Replacing the foundation would require demolishing and rebuilding the entire park at a cost of $1 million to $3 million, depending on design complexity and materials, Thorne said.

Thorne said attendance has also been very low in recent years, likely due to nearby free options for skateboarders, while the Escondido Sports Center charged an entrance fee.

In late 2021, the city opened the Washington Park Skate Spot for free public use. Though not a full-size skate park, Thorne said the skate spot has been “well received by the community.”

The city plans to open the Westside Park Skate Spot next year, which will be free to use. Thorne said the city expects the new skate spot will be “just as popular” as Washington Park.

“This would allow the door to remain open for other free skate spot amenities in other locations,” Thorne added.

With existing free options available and more coming online, the city is considering other uses for the Escondido Sports Center skate park site. “We are currently reviewing all possibilities for the space,” Thorne said.

News of the closure drew disappointment on the Escondido Sports Center’s Instagram account.

“There’s no possibility of a remodel? This park is iconic. Really hate to lose another legendary spot,” commented Reece (@reecterbunny).

“One of the most impactful skateparks ever,” said @whitetrashwilly.

Freestyle scooter pro Chandler Dunn also shared his appreciation for the park: “Thanks for all the great memories throughout the years. (Love) this place! Thank you, Tim, for all you did for our sport and for the amazing hospitality you gave every rider,” Dunn said.

Dunn’s comment referred to Tim Hodgson, the skatepark’s former coordinator.