Escondido school board fills vacant seat

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District board has appointed a new area representative following a former trustee’s resignation earlier this year.

After hearing from four applicants during a special board meeting on July 6, the school board unanimously selected David Vincent to represent Trustee Area 5.

The trustee seat became vacant when Jon Petersen resigned in May after serving nearly 23 years on the school board. In June, Petersen was hired as the district’s new superintendent.

Vincent has lived in Escondido for 27 years, where he and his wife, Franora, raised three daughters through the school district. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial microbiology and a master’s and doctorate in public health.

Vincent is co-owner and chief executive officer of VTI Life Sciences, which helps pharmaceutical companies meet regulatory requirements. He has spent his career in San Diego in the biotechnology industry, having also served as a consultant and board member for several startup biotech firms in the region.

Beyond his status as a scientist and businessman, Vincent was also a San Diego State University professor, teaching in the regulatory affairs masters program.

According to his application, Vincent and his family have volunteered for local programs, including Meals on Wheels for seniors and supporting veterans in need through the Veterans Association of North County and AMVETS. They have also traveled abroad to protect endangered species, support public health initiatives, support UNICEF and Worldwide Hungry programs and provide consultation on global disease prevention with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Vincent’s goals as a trustee include preserving the district’s long-term fiscal responsibility and enhancing students’ access to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

“We are seeing significant under-performance from our students in math and science,” Vincent said, noting that the trend is not just present in Escondido but statewide. “While the demand for workers in STEM fields has only increased, our schools have failed to keep up with that demand and prepare students for the 21st-century workforce.

Vincent also hopes to continue providing students with viable post-high school career pathways by supporting and expanding the district’s career technical education programs.

The new board member also expressed his support for school choice.

“I support our local charter schools and believe they offer different learning environments more suited for specific types of students,” he said.

Vincent will serve on the board as an appointed member until December 2024. A special election for Trustee Area 5 will occur during the November 2024 election, during which a trustee will be elected to serve the remainder of Petersen’s original four-year term until 2026.