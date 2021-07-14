Escondido resident helping Cox Conserve in California

Cox Communications is helping its parent company, Cox Enterprises, reach some ambitious goals through its national sustainability program. And Escondido resident, and Cox Communications employee, Eddy Morano is at the heart of those efforts.

Through the Cox Conserves program, the company aims to send zero waste to landfill by 2024 and be carbon and water neutral by 2034.

Cox is confident it can achieve these goals with the help of employees like Morano who are passionate about environmental health. Morano is the facilities manager for Cox Communications in San Diego and a board member for Cox Conserves’ California chapter.

Morano, who joined Cox in 2012 after a 24-year career in the Air Force that included multiple tours in Qatar, Iraq and Afghanistan, is focused on the sustainable operations “pillar” of Cox Conserves. The California Cox Conserves Council works with other Cox Conserves chapters across the company’s national footprint to make an environmental difference.

“We collaborate on ideas to find ways to meet the waste, carbon and water goals,” Morano said. “On a bi-weekly basis, we brainstorm and develop ideas for what we can do better in the future. Then we take those ideas and do an analysis on what needs to be done to achieve them. Then it’s just a matter of aligning ourselves with other committee members, and getting direction and funding if needed, to make sure that whatever we do has a positive outcome.”

Morano’s position as facilities manager – overseeing 700,000 square feet of property in California – gives him special perspective into how to make progress toward Cox’s sustainability goals.

Some specific projects that are currently underway:

• Implementing water efficiency projects to reduce water consumption

• Installing Cox’s first integrated battery storage and solar system, which will reduce enough annual carbon emissions to power 93 homes (equivalent to the emissions of 121 cars)

• Installing energy-efficient LED lighting

“It’s important to find better ways of doing things and become better stewards of the resources that are under our care,” Morano said. “Cox’s focal point isn’t just our business, but our community and environment. That’s one thing I believe we do very well at Cox.”

Interested in a job at Cox? Visit https://jobs.coxenterprises.com

Computer/E-waste Drive – Cox Store in Escondido

To help keep harmful electronic waste out of the landfills and help local students and families in need of computers, Cox Communications and the California Cox Conserves Council are partnering with Computers 2 Kids for a “Back-to-School Computer and E-Waste Drive.”

The weeklong drive kicks off Saturday, July 31 with a drive-through drop-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cox Communications main campus, 5159 Federal Blvd. in San Diego.

The public can also drop off their unused computers and e-waste from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6. at the Cox Solutions Store in Escondido, 1264-A Auto Park Way.

For a list of accepted e-waste, visit https://www.c2sdk.org/recycling-events/.