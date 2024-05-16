Escondido police warn public about roadside flasher

ESCONDIDO — Authorities warned the public this week about a flasher who has victimized several women in Escondido in recent days.

The crimes occurred on Cranston Drive and South Escondido Boulevard between May 5 and last Saturday, according to police. The unidentified perpetrator drove up alongside victims in an older-model gray or black Volvo station wagon, made lewd comments to them and exposed himself.

“The Escondido Police Department encourages the public to avoid responding to or approaching men trying to get the attention of young women or children,” EPD Lt. Ryan Hicks said. “If a lewd act is witnessed, do not confront the (offender). Instead, immediately contact the (police) and report details of the crime.”