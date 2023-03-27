Escondido OKs new agreement with California Center for the Arts

ESCONDIDO — The City Council has agreed to a new operations and management agreement with the California Center for the Arts after years of operating on expired terms.

Council approved the new agreement, spelling out the city’s maintenance and financial obligations during the March 22 council meeting.

The new agreement will operate on a 15-month term basis before switching to a 12-month term basis when the new agreement expires in June 2024. According to staff, these term limits are meant to align the agreement with the city’s annual budget approval process each June.

Council originally approved a management agreement with the California Center for the Arts Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs the arts center, in 2014 with a term of five years. Although that agreement expired in 2019, the city and the arts center have continued to manage the center under the same terms on a month-to-month basis.

Last year, the city committed to creating a new management agreement with the arts center foundation that would spell out exactly what responsibilities the city and the foundation have, which the previous agreement lacked.

The new agreement clarified that the city, which owns the building, is responsible for sound equipment and lighting.

“For many years, there’s been mispractice in the process,” said Deputy City Manager Chris McKinney at the council meeting. “Staff have generally agreed on how to maintain the center, but it was beginning to cause problems because it hadn’t been spelled out in the agreement.”

The city also requested more financial transparency from the arts center foundation.

The foundation must include the management fee it receives from the city in its annual budget. The city pays the center a $54,614 per month management fee.

The foundation must also show how the fee is distributed each month and must report any deviation to the city. Additionally, the foundation is required to provide quarterly reports on finances with the participation of the foundation’s chief executive officer.

Also, as part of the new agreement, the arts foundation must contribute $100,000 of its management fee toward large city celebrations, including Independence Day, Dia De Los Muertos, Música En La Plaza and Winter Wonderland.

Councilmember Consuelo Martinez said the new agreement was a “new chapter” for the city and the arts center. She was also excited to see how the additional funds benefit the big community events.

“Those are beautiful events that I hope we have lots of promotion for so the community and region knows all we have to offer, which is really a gem for our city,” Martinez said.

Deputy Mayor Joe Garcia was also excited about the renewed relationship between the city and the center.

“This partnership between us has led to investing $100,000 of city taxpayers’ money back into the community to four beautiful programs that are free and open to everyone,” Garcia said.

Councilmember Mike Morasco maintained his opposition to how much the city pays the arts center for utilities in addition to the management fee.

Altogether, the city pays the arts center between $2 and $2.5 million annually for the fee as well as gas, electric and IT support.

“We should not be paying for the utilities, we should not be paying for IT support,” Morasco said. “We need to find a way to contain this.”

While Councilmember Christian Garcia noted he had similar concerns as Morasco, he ultimately trusted the opinions of city staff and arts center representatives.

“I trust that you guys know what you’re doing,” he said.

Mayor Dane White said he was “100% on board” with the agreement and felt good about the center’s future under new CEO Gina Lopez.

The California Center for the Arts Foundation board recently selected Lopez as CEO in December. Lopez has nearly 20 years of experience leading both nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

Lopez most recently served as the executive director of the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, where she helped the organization out of financial distress.

“I think we’re all aware of the financial difficulties of the city, and I think that’s in part why Ms. Lopez is here, to do exactly what she did in her previous setting,” White said. “If we’re as successful as that, then we’re all in good shape.”