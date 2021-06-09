Escondido Library Foundation commissions mural by local artist

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Library Foundation has commissioned a mural on the west exterior wall of the Kalmia Street library building by local artist Julia Anthony. Two designs were up for consideration, and Escondido residents were able to share their input.

In a poll that was active from May 26 to June 7, community members could express their opinions on which of the two designs they want to see at the library. The final decision was to be revealed on Tuesday.

Anthony previously created the “Wild Beauty of the Savannas” mural in the Escondido Library’s children’s area in May 2010, as well as a fresh and saltwater ocean mural at Oceanside Public Library in April 2011.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to give a piece of art to the people, you know so that they can enjoy it,” Anthony said. “Also, it puts the Escondido Public Library on the map as a destination place to visit, so I feel that it brings people in who aren’t even from Escondido, but because they’ve heard of the wonderful Escondido library and murals, they want to enjoy it, too.”

Jack Anderson, the president of the Escondido Library Foundation, said that the poll is not necessarily a vote, but the results will be considered by the board as they make the final decision.

“We feel like this will bring attention in the form of a mural,” Anderson said. “It’s not a sign that says Escondido Library, but it will represent those things that the library means to the community and, in that regard, we think it’s going to be a landmark for the library.”

Both pieces being considered to highlight Escondido’s outdoors, the city’s greenery and its community members.

“A lot of my work has become an emphasis on the environment and nature and the animals that are within each environment, and it’s a way to connect with people and to show them that, we’re the guardians of this planet, so to speak. We’re guardians over our environment, and it’s important to take care of it,” Anthony said.

Anthony expects to begin working on the mural this week and hopes to have it completed in the next 3 to 4 months.

“Our library serves not just Escondido, but the surrounding area, as well,” Anderson said. “So this project will really be for everyone.”