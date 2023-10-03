Escondido Community Foundation awards $264,000 to local orgs

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, awarded $264,000 to 10 local nonprofits at its Annual Grants Award Celebration on Sept. 28 at the California Center for the Arts.
Since 2007, ECF has granted more than $3,500,000 to more than 130 programs working to improve Escondido’s quality of life. The foundation also donated the $1 million community arch with the city’s name on Grand Avenue.
“This year’s grant recipients include arts programs for youth, affordable housing initiatives and more,” said Jan Jones, ECF board chair. “These grants will empower our community organizations to support our vulnerable youth and create change across Escondido.”
The grant recipients include:
- $20,000 to A Step Beyond for its youth development programs, which prepare young people for success through academics, arts and more.
- $20,000 to Art Hatch for its ArtHatch Teen Arts Program, which provides free support to youth, including art supplies, exhibition space and working studio space.
- $30,000 to Community HousingWorks for itsEscondido Affordable Housing program.
- $30,000 to Escondido Education Compact for its Project Hero Mentoring Program, which uses one-on-one mentoring and evidence-based strategies to help at-risk youth.
- $30,000 to National Conflict Resolution Center for the Restorative School Practices program that embeds restorative practices in school districts to build stronger relationships and create positive environments for students.
- $20,000 to Outside the Lens for its after-school digital media arts and literacy program, Cameras in Communities, at San Pasqual Academy.
- $30,000 to Peace Anger Love Inc. for its Restorative Justice Diversion Program.
- $35,000 to the Tariq Khamisa Foundation for fostering peace, safety and cooperation on school campuses through its Peace Educator Mentoring program.
- $25,000 to TrueCare for evidence-based strategies and behavioral health resources through its Puzzling Minds program.
- $25,000 to Vista Hill Foundation for expanding opportunities for Escondido youth with mental or behavioral health concerns.