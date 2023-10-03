Escondido Community Foundation awards $264,000 to local orgs

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, awarded $264,000 to 10 local nonprofits at its Annual Grants Award Celebration on Sept. 28 at the California Center for the Arts.

Since 2007, ECF has granted more than $3,500,000 to more than 130 programs working to improve Escondido’s quality of life. The foundation also donated the $1 million community arch with the city’s name on Grand Avenue.

“This year’s grant recipients include arts programs for youth, affordable housing initiatives and more,” said Jan Jones, ECF board chair. “These grants will empower our community organizations to support our vulnerable youth and create change across Escondido.”

The grant recipients include: