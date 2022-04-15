Escondido Chamber hosts inaugural Green Transpo Expo

ESCONDIDO — To “fill up” an electric vehicle in California costs nearly half the price of a gas-powered car, and Escondido is paving the way for more residents to make the switch.

The Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Escondido Transportation Exposition on April 23 at the Westfield North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway. Dubbed the Green Transpo Expo, residents from around the county are invited to learn about green energy.

There will be learning material and speakers on electric cars, bikes and school buses, alternative fuels, and home solar and battery storage.

It’s a first-of-its-kind event that local leaders are hoping could lead to the next great convention in San Diego County.

Visitors can kick off the event with a “cars and coffee” meetup from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by demonstrations and an educational forum planned until 4 p.m. Presentations include those from SDG&E, the Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego, Alive Solar. Rad Power Bikes will be giving away an e-bike at the end of the event.

The Green Transpo Expo comes after a state proposal that would increase the sale of electric (or zero-emission) cars by 35% in the next four years, eventually prohibiting the sale of new traditionally powered cars by 2035. The measure, Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC), goes before the California Air Resources Board this summer.

According to the Air Resources Board, vehicles are the greatest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants in the state. They account for 80% of ozone precursor emissions and about 50% of statewide greenhouse gas emissions.

The latest proposal under the state’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulations is essential to achieving the state’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, CARB reported. It supports Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020 executive order that eyes zero-emission-only sales for all new passenger vehicles sold in California by 2035.

There are already programs in place that make it easier for drivers to make the change.

According to the County of San Diego’s Electric Vehicle Consumer Guide, the cost of a new electric vehicle will be comparable to a gas or diesel engine by 2025. However, there are local, state and federal incentives and rebates that are available to interested drivers. The county reports that these incentives could total more than $14,000 depending on what is available.

In San Diego County, the MAAC Electric Vehicle Access Program offers up to $11,000 in tax incentives and rebates to low- and moderate-income households for pre-owned or new electric vehicles.

For more information on incentives and what programs are available, visit the county website. For more information about the Green Transpo Expo, visit the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce website.