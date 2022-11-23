Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services.

The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023.

As per the city’s agreement with EDI, rate increases are based on changes to the consumer price index and can be requested annually. Since the index for all urban consumers increased by approximately 8.15% between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, EDI has asked for a rate change to match that increase.

Residential customers can expect to pay an additional $2.21 per month, increasing the total from $26.45 to $28.66.

The rate hikes place Escondido in the middle range among other North County municipalities. Cities with higher rates include San Marcos, where the rate is $29.15 per month, and Encinitas, with a monthly rate of $28.86. Cities with lower monthly waste removal rates include Poway at $28.43, Carlsbad at $28.02 and Solana Beach at $26.99.

In 2023, commercial customers can expect a $10.16 total increase, bumping their monthly rates from $118.13 to $128.29.

As part of that rate increase, an additional 40 cents will be collected from each customer in franchise fees, which EDI pays to the city and go directly into the city’s general fund.

“Combined revenue from franchise fees, AB 939 fees and household hazardous waste fees will add up to about $4 million annually,” said Lori Calvert, the city’s recycling program coordinator.

Other than regular garbage bin service, Calvert said the waste hauler also provides customers with two free dump coupons, two weeks of Christmas tree recycling, waste and recycling containers at city events, bulk collections, electronic waste disposal, continued public outreach and education (including support for the city’s food waste reduction program at three local schools), and access to the anaerobic digestion facility to process organic waste.

“I would just like to remind folks that we are very lucky to have EDI in our community,” said Deputy Mayor Tina Inscoe.

Council members shared their support of EDI while noting the 8.15% rate increase is unfortunate but necessary given the index’s current numbers and the city’s agreement with the waste disposal company.

“It’s unfortunate about what the current CPI is, but it’s part of our agreement, and I have 100% faith in this entity with what they do and how they do it,” said Councilmember Mike Morasco. “They’re always looking out for the best interests of the city of Escondido, as well as the citizens.”

Customers will be notified through the mail about their impending rate changes that kick in after Jan. 1.