Encinitas Union students complete bike and e-bike safety training

ENCINITAS — Encinitas Union School District students have successfully completed a bike and e-bike safety training program recently launched in collaboration with SANDAG and the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad.

The program, designed to educate students about the importance of safe cycling practices, was provided to all EUSD students during a school-wide assembly earlier this fall. Students from kindergarten to sixth grade participated in the training sessions to learn about essential bike safety measures, the rules of the road and the benefits of eco-friendly transportation.

The program also emphasized the proper use and fitting of helmets when biking. The district felt the training was essential given the increasing popularity of electric bicycles and students riding them to school.

“We live in an era of distracted drivers and e-bikes that move as fast as cars on our city streets, and the bike coalition’s presentations on bike safety provided all of our students with important information to keep them safe, whether they’re walkers or riders,” said Flora Vista Elementary Principal Chris Juarez.

To complement the safety program, the district has introduced a new system of bike tags that are placed on each student’s bicycle, indicating they have completed the training.

According to the district, parents and guardians have been enthusiastic about the safety program and the positive impact it has had on their children.

Catherine Atkins, a mother of two participating students, praised the initiative.

“Having watched my children ride their bike/e-bike before and after completing the safety program, I can honestly say they are safer, more aware cyclists,” Atkins shared. “I’m very appreciative that the community cares about our kiddos and makes their safety a priority.”