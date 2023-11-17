San Pasqual High School recognized as ‘safe sports school’

ESCONDIDO — San Pasqual High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association’s “Safe Sports School” award for its athletic program.

The award champions safety and recognizes high schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award also reinforces the importance of providing the best level care, injury prevention and treatment.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from NATA,” said Principal Cory Gregory. “The safety of our athletes during physical education, team practices, and games remains our top priority. We are thankful for the guidance of Athletic Trainer Jeff Wilson who shares the goal to lead our athletic program to the highest safety standards for our players and applied for the award.”

In order to achieve “Safe Sports School” status, the athletic program had to do the following:

Create a positive athletic health care administrative system

Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations

Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities

Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment

Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes

Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions

Provide or facilitate injury intervention

Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan

Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education

Educate students and parents about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities

“The health and safety of student athletes is critical as it has both immediate and long-term effects,” said NATA President Kathy Dieringer. “The National Athletic Trainers’ Association created the ‘Safe Sports School’ award to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to safety in sports. We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care.”

To apply, schools complete an in-depth questionnaire that assesses adherence to best practice standards and recommendations. For more information about the “Safe Sports School” award, please visit www.athletictrainers.org.