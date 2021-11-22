Encinitas to conduct train horn demonstration; seeks community input

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas is considering the addition of two new east-west at-grade crossings within the North Leucadia coastal rail corridor to make it easier and safer to cross the tracks between La Costa Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard.

In an effort to let residents know what the new train horn pattern would sound like, the city and North County Transit District will be conducting a train horn demonstration on Dec. 1 at 4:25 and 4:35 p.m. City staff will be available at Leucadia Oaks Park, 1511 N. Vulcan Ave., from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to answer any questions related to the new train horn pattern and the at-grade crossing plans.

For any proposed at-grade rail crossing location, a suite of safety measures are required to be implemented, including train horns, gates, and lighting systems. The city is seeking the community’s involvement and input to be considered moving forward. The community can get involved in the following ways:

Listen for the train horn demonstration on Dec. 1, with horn sounds occurring at approximately 4:25 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. City staff will be available at Leucadia Oaks Park from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to answer questions from the public. Observers are welcome to this location on the date of the demonstration. Parking is limited, so alternative transportation is recommended.

Provide input through an online survey that will be available after the demonstration.

All input will be taken into consideration as the city moves forward with pre-planning for construction of the at-grade crossings at Hillcrest Drive and Glaucus Street.