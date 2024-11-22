Encinitas targets Prop 4 funds to help finance key drainage projects

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to address stormwater management challenges and plan a strategy for pursuing newly available state funding to help pay for critical drainage projects in Leucadia.

After voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 4, local governments, nonprofits and businesses across California will be eligible for loans and grants from a $10 billion bond to help protect natural resources and support climate activities. This includes $1.1 billion for projects to address flood risks through dam repairs and stormwater reuse.

Mayor Tony Kranz described the meeting as a chance to help the incoming council identify projects eligible for Proposition 4 funding and to prepare projects that will help resolve the city’s ongoing stormwater drainage issues.

“My goal with this item is to tee up the opportunity for the new council to have information presented to them that might be valuable in identifying stormwater projects to apply for Proposition 4 grants,” Kranz said.

Kranz spotlighted two previously studied initiatives. The Jason Street Stormdrain Improvements project aims to eliminate chronic flooding, referred to as “Jason Street Lake,” by constructing a new 24-inch storm drain beneath the railroad tracks near North Vulcan Avenue and North Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.

The proposed storm drain system will include a curb inlet, a catch basin and new concrete pipes connecting the east and west sides of North Vulcan Avenue. Stormwater will be channeled under the railroad tracks to an existing cleanout, directing the flow northward and eventually to the ocean. The other project, an underground detention storage facility at Leucadia Roadside Park, aligns with Proposition 4’s emphasis on stormwater harvesting, making it a strong candidate. The project proposes two potential systems to capture and store stormwater runoff. The stormwater project will also include a water quality treatment device called a hydrodynamic separator, which removes pollutants through a swirling vortex. Treated water will then be stored in an irrigation basin for reuse in the park, enhancing sustainability and environmental benefits. Several residents expressed their support for both the Jason Street and Leucadia Roadside Park drainage improvement projects. “These projects are urgently needed to address the frequent flooding that our neighborhoods experience during the rainy season,” said resident June Honsberger. “The flooding at both locations significantly impacts mobility and poses a persistent challenge for our community. Our neighborhoods have been waiting for over 25 years for storm drains, and it’s time to take action. I urge you to move forward with these important projects to improve safety and quality of life for all residents.”

City staff noted that while funding criteria for Proposition 4 are not yet finalized, grants are expected to favor “shovel-ready” projects or those with initial planning completed. Funds will likely target stormwater harvesting, habitat restoration and park development.

Councilmember and Mayor-elect Bruce Ehlers questioned the feasibility of the Jason Street project, pointing to its reliance on an outdated 2018 report. Ehlers called for reevaluating the plan to ensure it offers effective and cost-efficient solutions.

“I think the Jason Street plan that’s in front of us tonight, I think, as a straw-man, is obsolete at this point,” Ehlers said. “And I wouldn’t support putting it in for a grant, unless you can tell me that I can take that money and use it for a different Jason Street fix.”

Councilmember Joy Lyndes urged a broader strategic approach to stormwater management and Proposition 4 opportunities, advocating for a shift away from the Jason Street project. Lyndes highlighted the need to identify citywide challenges, mentioning Lake Drive as another critical issue.

“Obviously there’s a lot of thinking and a lot of strategy we have to do in order to understand what our larger stormwater challenges and issues are, and where our opportunities associated with Proposition 4 are,” Lyndes said.

The council unanimously directed staff to develop a strategy for pursuing Proposition 4 grants, with plans for a follow-up agenda item in early 2025.