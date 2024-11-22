Carlsbad city manager steps down to become CEO of Port of San Diego

CARLSBAD — After seven years, City Manager Scott Chadwick will leave his position to become the next president and CEO of the Port of San Diego, the city announced this week.

The city said Chadwick’s last day will be Jan. 5, 2025.

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Carlsbad these past seven years. I am so proud of this organization and what we have been able to accomplish,” Chadwick said in a statement. “As I continue my own career in public service, I know I leave the city in very good hands, from the crews who start their days before sunrise to our tenured professional staff and department leaders.”

In January 2018, Chadwick joined Carlsbad after managing day-to-day operations for the nation’s eighth-largest city as the chief operating officer for the City of San Diego.

Chadwick’s tenure in Carlsbad included significant accomplishments such as eliminating the city’s structural deficit, building a new fire station, expanding the affordable housing program, and positioning the city as one of the nation’s top 10 digital cities by focusing efforts on “technology projects that impacted residents communitywide.”

Under Chadwick’s leadership, the city also implemented its first long-term strategic plan, launched an open records portal and developed a high-speed fiber network.

In response to a rising number of collisions involving e-bikes and other mobility devices, the city became the first in the region to adopt its own e-bike safety law. This law contributed to a 13% year-over-year reduction in traffic collisions, including a 20% decrease in incidents involving e-bikes.

“Scott provided steady, professional leadership when our organization needed it most, and, as a result, we’re a safer, more efficient city,” Mayor Keith Blackburn said in a statement. “We are sorry to see him go, but when one of the biggest public agencies in the region taps Carlsbad’s City Manager, you know we’re doing something right. We wish him the very best.”

The city operates under a council-manager form of government, where the council sets policy direction, and the manager oversees daily operations. The council will meet in closed session in the coming days to determine interim and long-term plans for filling the position.

Reflecting on his time in Carlsbad, Chadwick expressed gratitude to city leaders.

“I am proud of what Carlsbad has accomplished and especially want to thank the City Council, past and present, for their strong commitment to developing thoughtful policies, focused on good government, fiscal responsibility and long-term sustainability,” he said. “This foundation will serve the city well long into the future.”