Championing healthcare and community: Amber J. Ter-Vrugt of Scripps Health

Amber J. Ter-Vrugt is the Senior Director of Government Relations at Scripps Health. She has spent over a decade in her role, representing Scripps Health in the realms of policy and public relations.

Amber grew up in Vista, lived in Encinitas, and now resides in San Marcos. Her large family is also spread out across the region.

“I spend a great deal of time in Encinitas at Scripps but also in my personal life, to exercise and enjoy everything that Encinitas has to offer! My family also comes often to enjoy the great food, camp and hit the beach with our dog.”

Amber leads Scripps’ efforts in government relations, managing legislative advocacy across federal, state, and local levels. She works with elected officials and regulators on healthcare policies, particularly those impacting tax-exempt health systems like Scripps.

“There are many issues facing healthcare providers, but I’m grateful to work with an incredible team of people who pour their hearts into their work every day.”

Amber also oversees Scripps’ community relations program.

“Scripps prioritizes the health and welfare of the community we serve. By engaging with the community, we gain a deeper understanding of the area’s unique healthcare needs, enabling us to offer more targeted services, outreach, education, and preventive care.

“An easy example of this is the education our outreach teams do on bike and e-bike safety and how to wear a helmet properly. Active participation in the community fosters trust, strengthens relationships and give us opportunities to educate the community about important health issues and healthy lifestyles.”

Amber is also a member of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, where she serves on the Government Relations and Advocacy Committee. Her involvement allows Scripps to collaborate with local businesses, nonprofits, and government entities, helping to shape policies that improve public health and community well-being.

An exciting development at Scripps Encinitas is the construction of the new Acute Care Building, scheduled to open in the next few years. The new facility will expand surgical and medical capabilities, alleviate pressure on the emergency department, and ensure that Scripps continues to meet the growing healthcare needs of the region.

Perfect day in Encinitas?

“Check in at Encinitas San Elijo campground, set up, go for a run, and swim. Then head across the street for dinner, go back to camp to snuggle up and listen to the waves. In the morning, head to VG’s for donuts and more beach time.”