Encinitas summer baseball camp helps kids build skills, character

ENCINITAS — The first week of Reitz Baseball Camp at Encinitas Community Park is officially in the books, kicking off another summer for a youth program that has steadily grown since its launch five years ago.

“This camp is good for the community and the families in it,” founder Daniel Reitz told The Coast News.

The camp serves players ages 6 to 12 and is expected to draw more than 170 participants across three summer sessions. Week 2 is scheduled for July 6-10, followed by Week 3, July 27-31, at Cardiff Sports Park.

“Week 1 has been great,” Reitz said. “We’ve had a lot of returners and tons of campers coming to camp for the first time.”

Founded in 2021, Reitz Baseball Camp began on the campus of San Dieguito Academy before expanding to larger facilities as participation increased.

Since its inception, the program has served more than 1,500 children through summer, winter and fall-break sessions.

“The main goal for the camp is to create a love for baseball through detailed instruction,” Reitz said. “We get kids of all skill levels. More than anything we want the kids to come away from camp learning about high-character habits like hard work, hustle, listening, teamwork and having positive attitudes.”

Campers receive instruction from a staff of current and former baseball players through drills, skill development and game-situation work designed to build fundamentals and decision-making.

Reitz also spent the past two seasons as the head coach of San Dieguito Academy softball, leading the program to 30 combined wins and an Avocado League title in 2025. He recently told The Coast News he will not return as coach next season, citing a desire to focus more on his family.

This summer’s camp also includes a partnership with Blenders Eyewear, which donated sunglasses for camper prizes.

Families interested in upcoming sessions can find more information and register at ReitzBaseballCamp.com.

Vipers headed to Admiral Shelton Tournament

The Oceanside Vipers will compete in the 2026 Admiral Shelton Tournament, which runs June 25-28 across San Diego County.

Oceanside opens pool play Thursday at 4 p.m. against Wickenburg, Ariz., at Hickman (Bill Whittaker Field). The Vipers also face West Hills on Friday at 1 p.m. at Hickman and close pool play Sunday at 10 a.m. against Newport Beach at La Jolla Country Day.

The four-day tournament features teams from across the West, including Yakima, Wash., Henderson, Nev., Newport Beach and Valley Center, along with local programs such as Francis Parker and La Jolla Country Day.

Pool play runs through Saturday, with semifinal and placement games set for Sunday at Hickman. Games are also scheduled at La Jolla Country Day School and University City High School throughout the weekend.

The event is part of the American Legion Baseball District 22 summer schedule.