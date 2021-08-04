Encinitas scraps plans for in-person meetings following rise in COVID-19 cases

ENCINITAS —The City of Encinitas was preparing this month to begin returning to in-person meetings and workshops, but with the increasing numbers of COVID-19, it has decided to put those plans on hold.

One of the first of those workshops to be held in person was scheduled for Tuesday with the city’s Mobility Element where the city planned to provide residents with information and receive feedback about the element’s process in making changes to the city’s transportation needs.

However, in an email to residents Tuesday afternoon, the city announced the meeting would be postponed to August 10 and would now be virtual.

“Due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the aggressiveness of the Delta variant, tonight’s Mobility Element Workshop is rescheduled for Tuesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. This workshop will now be held virtually on Zoom,” the email read.

The first in-person city council meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was scheduled for Aug. 11 but that meeting and all future meetings and workshops will remain virtual for now.

The city told The Coast News it would reassess the situation on a regular basis and listen to state and county guidelines before making the decision to return to in-person meetings.

Since the beginning of July, cases of COVID-19 in San Diego have begun to steadily increase. According to the county, there have been 1,204 new cases in the past week and the positive test rate during that time was 8.8%.