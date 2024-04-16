The test garden

I think of my students in the Carlsbad Senior Garden as the participants in my “test garden,” similar to the now-famous “America’s Test Kitchen,” featured on National Public Radio.

As the CEO and head chef in this famous show, Christopher Kimball and staff tried hundreds of recipes for the perfect egg, the perfect hamburger and yeast bread, to name a few. What they found was that practice makes perfect and educated their audience with their results.

PRACTICE CULTIVATION METHODS IN YOUR GARDEN

In all our vegetable gardens, we try and try again to start our own seeds, but even gardeners who practice the same method, following the same directions, may get different results each time.

In the case of seedlings, there is one method, but many different results.

In our class of eight gardeners at the Senior Garden, one couple produced a perfect 10, while others had some success or complete failure.

The problems for each gardener might have been different, but they were all based on the same ingredients and the same methods.

START WITH THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS

The five ingredients that produce the perfect seedlings are: water, soil, temperature, light and correct containers.

Containers — A multitude of containers can be used, including plastic coffee cups, paper cups, 3-inch plastic pots, soil pods and recycled plastic six-packs. For our experiment we used six-packs since they were available.

Soil — In our experiment we only used a mix of soil and compost (because it was available to us), but it proved to be too dense. You want something that holds water but dries out slowly.

When you purchase soil for seed starting, ask the salespeople at the garden center for seed starting mix. This should be a combination of potting soil, compost, vermiculite or perlite. If this is not available, purchase one bag of high-quality potting soil and add compost, vermiculite or perlite. The finished product should feel light, not heavy, when watered. Avoid peat moss because it dries out too quickly.

Water — Make sure that the initial soil is well watered but not dripping wet. If you put your finger into the soil and it comes back damp, stop watering.

By placing the entire pot or six-pack in a plastic bag, you ensure the correct amount of moisture lasts for the first three days of growth. The trick with this method is to keep an eye on the project. Open the bag and if you see any white spots, which is probably mildew, immediately remove and continue in a sunny window or outdoors

Temperature — Each seed has its own temperature requirement specific to its needs as it progresses later in the garden. The rule of thumb in the beginning is to place all seed trays in a room that is warm, but do not place seed trays directly front of a window.

Air flow — This is the final and probably most important element in seed growth. Directly after you see your first sprout, move the seed trays outdoors for the daytime hours or in front of a screen door open during the day.

DIRECTIONS

Start with large seeds, such as pumpkin, squash, melon or pole beans (to name a few). Very small seeds such as lettuce and radish are more difficult to sprout.

Fill container with soil, dampen only until moist. Place three seeds in each container, to the depth of twice the seed’s length. I use my knuckle as a measurement, which usually works.

Cover the six-pack or 3-inch pot with plastic and follow the above directions for placement. Leave plastic on for only three days, checking each day.

Remove plastic and place outdoors in a protected, partially sunny area and check daily. If there is any danger of frost, bring indoors during the evening.

AND THE WINNER IS!

In our class of eight people, the winner of the perfect sprouts was a couple who placed their seedlings outdoors. According to Francesca Thomas, “As soon as we saw the green sprout we put them outdoors on our deck. They perked up immediately, even though it rained quite a bit. We weren’t really sure what we were doing but they all sprouted!”

As we compared our six-packs, we also concluded that the soil we used was too heavy and should be amended with perlite or vermiculite. A few of the students did have some mildew, which they learned how to control for the next time.

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

In the end, the grand conclusions that we came to were mostly that we learned from our mistakes. It also helps to have other gardeners try the same methods alongside you so you can compare notes.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist who teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center. For more information regarding her upcoming classes, contact her at [email protected]