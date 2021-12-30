Encinitas prepares to open registration period for retail cannabis stores

ENCINITAS — The registration period for cannabis retail permits starts on Jan. 17 in Encinitas, helping prospective cannabis retailers take one step closer to opening their doors to the public.

Businesses seeking one of the four retail cannabis business licenses — the city’s minimum requirement to issue under Measure H — will have to submit all documents to the city before 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Applicant retailers will need to provide to the city their cannabis license registration form, financial materials and background check information, in addition to all other required forms.

In 2020, Measure H was passed with 51% of the vote in Encinitas, allowing for the zoning and regulation of cannabis retail and cultivation.

Encinitas residents also strongly supported Prop 64, a statewide initiative legalizing the recreational use of cannabis in 2016, with 65% of residents supporting the proposition.

Retail locations must keep a 1000-foot buffer from “sensitive-use locations,” such as daycare centers, playgrounds and schools. They must also maintain a distance of 600-feet from youth centers. The distance is measured by a straight line from the closest property lines of the proposed retail location and the sensitive use property.

However, there is an exception to the sensitive use rules if the desired location is within the 1000 or 600-foot buffers if there are natural or constructed barriers such as “freeways, flood control channels, or railroad tracks without pedestrian or automobile crossings that would impede direct physical access between the uses,” according to city documents.

For example, Paul Ecke Central Elementary School is located across the train tracks from Coast Highway 101. However the zone along Coast Highway, despite being within 1000 feet of the school, is designated as an allowed zoning location for cannabis retail as there are no pedestrian or other nearby traffic crossings for the train tracks.

Retailers must submit a Sensitive Use Topographical and Constructed Barrier Form to the city if their desired location meets the criteria for the exception.

According to the city, following the registration period Encinitas will conduct a preliminary review of the received materials and notify applicants if any materials or needed information is missing from their documents. Following notification, businesses will have five days to provide the missing information.

The process is costly enough for the city to require a registration fee of $6,527.83 for each applicant on top of a $300 fee per business owner and responsible person for a background check.

Following a full review of materials by the city and its consultant, HdL Companies, the businesses who meet certain criteria with a long-standing as business owners will receive greater preference rankings for the permit lottery.

The city will publish those preference rankings before allowing businesses to submit additional materials within five days to qualify for the criteria if they were deemed inadequate by the city.

In addition, the applicants who win the lottery and are awarded permits will also be asked to pay another $4,712.38 application fee. The city says these fees “will offset the cost associated with time spent by City staff and the Consultant (HdL Companies) in reviewing Supplemental Application materials and administrating the Application process.”

Those who do not receive a license may appeal to the city manager’s office within five days of receiving notice that they will not receive a permit.