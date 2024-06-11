Encinitas OKs new two-story restaurant at former Beachside Bar and Grill

ENCINITAS — The city Planning Commission recently approved plans to turn the former Beachside Bar and Grill into a two-story bar and restaurant.

Owners of the vacant restaurant located at the southwest corner of South Coast Highway 101 and G Street plan to add a 1,450-square-foot outdoor patio to the second story. The restaurant will include ground-floor outdoor seating as well.

“We’re excited to get going,” said co-owner Darrin Campbell at the June 6 commission meeting. “I know it’s been an eyesore for everybody; we’ve been doing the best we can to get to the point we’re at now.”

Another change is allowing the restaurant to play amplified music with up to four musicians. Previously, the venue allowed only unamplified or acoustic music with no more than two musicians.

“I don’t know the value of limiting them to two musicians,” said Commissioner Steve Dalton. “I would support three or four; it’s not like it’s a concert; there’s still limited space.”

According to Campbell, who owns the Le Papagayo restaurants in Leucadia and Carlsbad, monitoring sound levels would work the same in the new restaurant as in his other establishments. Campbell said musicians would have to use the restaurant’s amplifiers, not their own, and each room would have a decibel monitor to monitor the sound levels, which could be adjusted per room as needed.

While Commissioner Bob Prendergast thought the overall project was great, he was concerned with the number of exceptions to municipal code standards and the second-floor drink service.

Campbell said the second-floor patio would be a “nice, calm lounge” rather than a rowdy, ruckus bar.

The second-floor patio would close at 10 pm. Monday through Thursday and 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The ground-floor patio would close at 11 p.m., allowing only the bar to serve alcohol until 2 a.m. inside the establishment.

The project will include parking spaces for six electric bicycles and, given its proximity to the train station, intends to encourage its employees to use public transportation.

According to city staff, a noise study found that the project complied with city code. The sheriff’s department also had no concerns with the proposed music and service plans for the restaurant.

While landscaping was not included in the project’s application, Campbell said he plans to add landscaping around the building.

“Design-wise, it’s a big improvement,” said Commissioner Susan Sherod about the overall project.

The Beachside Bar and Grill building dates back to the 1950s, according to a staff report. The former restaurant previously operated as Bella Rosa Trattoria and Rosanna’s Italian Market.