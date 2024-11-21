Encinitas, city manager mutually agree to part ways

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council unanimously authorized a mutual agreement ending Pamela Antil’s employment as city manager effective immediately during a Nov. 20 special meeting.

No cause was cited for the separation, which the city described as an amicable agreement to end her employment contract. The council also authorized a severance package consistent with Antil’s employment agreement, according to a city release.

“It’s been my honor and pleasure to serve the Encinitas community,” Antil said.

Assistant City Manager Jennifer Campbell will assume the role of acting city manager while the council works with the city attorney and human resources department to find a permanent replacement. The city said Campbell will collaborate with city staff to ensure current projects and services stay on track.

“During her tenure, Ms. Antil successfully took us through the adoption of the City’s first approved housing element, led the staff through the completion of the El Portal Underpass, Phases 1 and 2 of the Leucadia Streetscape project, and the opening of Pacific View Arts Center,” Mayor Tony Kranz said in a statement. “We appreciate Pam’s contributions to Encinitas and wish her the best in her future endeavors,”

In September 2020, Antil was hired following a nationwide search to replace Karen Brust, who retired. Antil was hired with a $250,000 base salary, monthly car and cellphone allowances, and $15,000 paid into a retirement plan.

In October 2023, the council approved a two-step raise for Antil, increasing her base salary to $295,009. The new employment contract stipulates that Antil’s base salary will increase “at the same time and at the same percentage amount as other city unrepresented (non-union) management employees.”

The contract terms also extend her severance package to nine months, replacing the previous six-month provision, and require an annual performance review to be conducted “no later than July 1” of each fiscal year.

No further details about the separation were disclosed, and the city could not be reached for comment.