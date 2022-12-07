Encinitas celebrates 60th annual Holiday Parade

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas celebrated its 60th Holiday Parade over the weekend, transforming South Coast Highway 101 into a winter wonderland to kick off the Christmas season.

The popular annual event maintained its hyper-local ambiance this year with the theme “Classic Encinitas, featuring dazzling floats and impressive classic cars.

However, the stars of the event were the residents representing local organizations, businesses, clubs and schools who could be seen walking, biking, roller skating and skateboarding down the street.

Hundreds of residents set up camp on either side of Coast Highway to view the parade as it traveled from D Street to J street, with some enjoying food and beverages at local eateries and others experiencing it up close from blankets and chairs on the road.

“What I like about it is the small town thing — you feel like you know people coming down the parade. If you’ve lived here long enough, your kid has probably walked in the parade at some point,” said Clint O’Connor, an Encinitas resident of over 25 years.

This year’s parade participants included the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, Encinitas Sasquatch Association, La Costa Canyon High School marching band, and Express Soccer Club, among many others.

Elected officials, including Rep. Mike Levin and Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, also walked in the event with their supporters.

Before the start of the parade, residents also got to experience a tree-lighting and Santa Claus meet-and-greet in the Lumberyard plaza.

