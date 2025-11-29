Eleven-year-old boy killed in Escondido hit-and-run

ESCONDIDO — An 11-year-old boy was struck and fatally injured by a suspected hit-and-run driver the night before Thanksgiving.

The collision occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of East Washington Avenue at the intersection of Hickory Street, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The boy, identified as Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz, was rushed to an area hospital and later airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where he later died.

“Our hearts are broken, and the Torres De Paz family is facing every parent’s worst nightmare,” reads a GoFundMe created to help the family with funeral, memorial and medical expenses, as well as time away from work to grieve and other basic living costs.

“I am creating this GoFundMe on behalf of Aiden’s parents to give them one less burden to carry as they navigate this devastating loss,” reads the page created by Irene Gonzales. “No parent should have to plan their child’s funeral. No family should go through this alone.”

Gonzales also seeks to fund a reward to help find the person responsible and build support for a community vigil to honor Aiden’s life.

There are no reports of any suspects being taken into custody, but police are actively investigating leads.

“Aiden deserves justice. This family deserves support and love from their community,” Gonzales states.

The GoFundMe will also share updates on the investigation, the vigil, reward announcements and funeral service information once the family is ready.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.

City News Service contributed to this report.