El Camino football coach Michael Hobbs stepping down

OCEANSIDE — Michael Hobbs, who spent the past nine years leading El Camino High School’s football program, announced in a Dec. 4 post on social media that he is stepping down as head coach.
Hobbs shared a full statement on X (formerly Twitter):
“After nine incredible years, I’m officially stepping down as the Head Football Coach at El Camino High School. This was not an easy decision, and it comes with immense appreciation for the opportunities, relationships, and experiences that have shaped my time leading the Wildcat football program.
“I want to thank the El Camino High School administration and the Oceanside Unified School District for trusting me with this role. It has been an honor to serve our community, mentor our student-athletes, and contribute to a tradition built on pride, effort, and excellence.
“While I may be stepping away from the head coaching position, my commitment to El Camino remains as strong as ever. I will continue to bring energy, enthusiasm, and passion to all things Wildcat-related. I’m proud of our school, proud of our kids, and proud to continue supporting our programs in every way I can.
“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. I’m grateful for what we’ve built together and excited to watch the continued growth and success of Wildcat football.”
Hobbs, who became interim head coach in 2017 before being hired permanently in 2018, leaves behind a decorated program. Under his leadership, the Wildcats won two CIF section championships (2017, 2019) and five straight City Championships.
In 2017, Hobbs was named the Los Angeles Chargers Coach of the Year for San Diego County. This year, the Chargers named him Coach of the Week.
This season, however, the Wildcats struggled, finishing 2-9 and going winless in Avocado East play, including a 22-0 loss to crosstown rival Oceanside.
Following a first-round bye in the Division II playoffs, El Camino dropped their opening game 17-14 to Scripps Ranch.
Despite the tough season, Hobbs earned praise from his players.
“A lot of people in the community blamed him for how our season went, but in reality, it’s a team game, and you cannot blame one person,” senior long snapper Blake Drucker said. “Coaching is different, and most people would have handled his situation with a quitter mindset. Coach never backed down from adversity. He treated us like family, which is why no players quit throughout the season. He inspired us to keep pushing, and I wish him the best.”
Drucker, an out-of-state transfer this season, called Hobbs “the most passionate coach I’ve ever played for.” He added, “Through the rough season, he always stayed optimistic and encouraged us to improve. He never quit on us or showed negativity. Whether you were a freshman kicker on JV or the starting QB on varsity, he treated all of us the same — and for the better.”
El Camino High School also thanked Hobbs for his contributions in a tweet: “Thank you, Coach Hobbs, for everything you’ve done for our team, our school, and our community. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”
The school has officially opened the search for its next head football coach, seeking “a dedicated leader who is passionate about developing student-athletes on and off the field and committed to continuing the success of an already strong program.”