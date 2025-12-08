El Camino football coach Michael Hobbs stepping down

OCEANSIDE — Michael Hobbs, who spent the past nine years leading El Camino High School’s football program, announced in a Dec. 4 post on social media that he is stepping down as head coach.

Hobbs shared a full statement on X (formerly Twitter):

“After nine incredible years, I’m officially stepping down as the Head Football Coach at El Camino High School. This was not an easy decision, and it comes with immense appreciation for the opportunities, relationships, and experiences that have shaped my time leading the Wildcat football program.

“I want to thank the El Camino High School administration and the Oceanside Unified School District for trusting me with this role. It has been an honor to serve our community, mentor our student-athletes, and contribute to a tradition built on pride, effort, and excellence.

“While I may be stepping away from the head coaching position, my commitment to El Camino remains as strong as ever. I will continue to bring energy, enthusiasm, and passion to all things Wildcat-related. I’m proud of our school, proud of our kids, and proud to continue supporting our programs in every way I can.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. I’m grateful for what we’ve built together and excited to watch the continued growth and success of Wildcat football.”

Hobbs, who became interim head coach in 2017 before being hired permanently in 2018, leaves behind a decorated program. Under his leadership, the Wildcats won two CIF section championships (2017, 2019) and five straight City Championships.

In 2017, Hobbs was named the Los Angeles Chargers Coach of the Year for San Diego County. This year, the Chargers named him Coach of the Week.

El Camino High School officials praised longtime head football coach Michael Hobbs after his departure from the program, highlighting his impact on athletes and the broader school community. Athletic Director Benjamin Daley said Hobbs’ leadership, energy and commitment helped define the program over the past nine years. “Coach Michael Hobbs has been the heart of El Camino football for the past nine years,” Daley said in a statement. “Even though I’ve only had the privilege of working with him since the start of this school year, it’s clear how impactful he has been. His professionalism, his love for his players and for El Camino, and the high energy and positive attitude he brought every single day set the standard for what coaching should be. “Coach Hobbs led our program to two CIF championships and maintained a winning record throughout his tenure. He will go down in El Camino history as one of the greats, and he will be very hard to replace. His legacy will continue to inspire our athletes, families, and community for years to come.” Players also credited Hobbs with shaping the team’s identity and elevating their performance on the field, saying his trust and intensity fueled their success. Junior wide receiver Omega Cruise said Hobbs’ approach to the game — and to his athletes — set him apart. “He runs the offense to perfection,” Cruise told The Coast News this season. “He knows his athletes and puts us in the best position to make plays. He’s the showrunner, and we love his tenacity. Coach Hobbs takes the time to build relationships with all of his players. Before it’s all said and done, his name will ring loud in Oceanside. He trusts his dogs to be dogs — one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”

This season, however, the Wildcats struggled, finishing 2-9 and going winless in Avocado East play, including a 22-0 loss to crosstown rival Oceanside.

Following a first-round bye in the Division II playoffs, El Camino dropped their opening game 17-14 to Scripps Ranch.

Despite the tough season, Hobbs earned praise from his players.

“A lot of people in the community blamed him for how our season went, but in reality, it’s a team game, and you cannot blame one person,” senior long snapper Blake Drucker said. “Coaching is different, and most people would have handled his situation with a quitter mindset. Coach never backed down from adversity. He treated us like family, which is why no players quit throughout the season. He inspired us to keep pushing, and I wish him the best.”

Drucker, an out-of-state transfer this season, called Hobbs “the most passionate coach I’ve ever played for.” He added, “Through the rough season, he always stayed optimistic and encouraged us to improve. He never quit on us or showed negativity. Whether you were a freshman kicker on JV or the starting QB on varsity, he treated all of us the same — and for the better.”

El Camino High School also thanked Hobbs for his contributions in a tweet: “Thank you, Coach Hobbs, for everything you’ve done for our team, our school, and our community. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

The school has officially opened the search for its next head football coach, seeking “a dedicated leader who is passionate about developing student-athletes on and off the field and committed to continuing the success of an already strong program.”