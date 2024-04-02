Carlsbad residents share videos, photos of SpaceX rocket launch

CARLSBAD — Numerous Carlsbad residents took to social media to post photos and videos of a SpaceX rocket clearly visible on April 1 in the skies above North County San Diego.

At 7:30 p.m. on April 1, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, according to SpaceX officials.

“This was the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9 and now nine Starlink missions,” SpaceX officials said.

Residents across San Diego County took to social media to share their pictures and videos capturing bright lights streaking across the skies, often expressing awe and surprise. While many photos were taken from Carlsbad neighborhoods, social media across San Diego County buzzed with sightings of the SpaceX rocket as it arced and zigzagged across the night sky.

A full video of the launch can be seen at www.spacex.com/launches/mission/?missionId=sl-7-18. Below are several social media posts from Carlsbad, Oceanside, and Encinitas.

San Diego SpaceX view from above South Ponto Beach on the Encinitas Carlsbad border #San Diego SpaceX pic.twitter.com/vcCXObepcK — Merry Travels (@merry_travels) April 2, 2024