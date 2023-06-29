DUI checkpoints scheduled for Carlsbad, Encinitas

COASTAL CITIES — Both the cities of Carlsbad and Encinitas will have DUI checkpoints on the same evening over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Carlsbad Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint starting at 6 p.m. on June 30 at Carlsbad Boulevard and Beech Avenue.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Carlsbad Police Officer Kyle Clement.

That same evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is also conducting a DUI checkpoint in Encinitas at an undisclosed location starting at 7 p.m. Both DUI checkpoints will end at 2 a.m. on July 1.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI collisions and arrests. The primary purpose of the checkpoint is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The Sheriff’s Department warned that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Additionally, while medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.