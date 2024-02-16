The Coast News Group
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
CarlsbadCitiesCrimeCrimeNewsRegion

DUI checkpoint planned for Saturday in Carlsbad

by Coast News wire services0

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk” said CPD Lt. Alonso DeVelasco. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment