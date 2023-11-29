Don’t miss holiday events at TERI Campus of Life

All events at TERI Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar, 555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos

3rd Annual Brunch with Santa

Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Come have brunch with the Big Man from the North Pole and Live Music with the talented Kyle Ramirez, our own music instructor, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.!

Taking a photo with the Special Guest is free, but we will have plenty of great food and drinks for purchase! All ages and abilities welcome!

Vino & Vinyl: An Immersive Wine & Music Experience

Dec. 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Continuing their Vino & Vinyl series featuring the musical influences and roots from cities across the country.

Rock the Spectrum Benefit Concert

Dec. 29, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

A Top 55 contender this past season of “American Idol,” Adin Boyer, will be performing at our Campus of Life as well as a local band, Jungle Poppins, to benefit TERI.

www.teriinc.org