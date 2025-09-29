Digital 101: Don’t let Gmail put your newsletter in spam

San Diego businesses are finding out the hard way: Gmail and Yahoo tightened deliverability rules. If your restaurant in Little Italy, surf shop in Encinitas, or North County nonprofit sends newsletters, here’s the plain-English checklist that keeps you out of the spam folder.

Use your own domain. Send from an address on your website ([email protected]), not a free email account. This lets you authenticate properly. Turn on SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. These are DNS records at your domain host. SPF and DKIM prove that your platform is authorized to send; DMARC instructs inboxes on how to handle messages that appear spoofed. For high-volume senders (5,000+ messages/day to Gmail — even once), all three are required. Set DMARC to p=none initially, then adjust later. Add true one-click unsubscribe. Marketing emails need the List-Unsubscribe and List-Unsubscribe-Post headers (RFC 8058). Users can opt out in one click, and you must honor it within 48 hours. Yahoo requires this too. It’s not optional anymore. Watch your spam rate — religiously. Open Google Postmaster Tools and monitor “Spam Rate.” Aim under 0.10% and avoid ever crossing 0.30% — that’s where delivery starts to break. If you see a spike, pause sends to that segment and prune unengaged contacts. Clean your list and segment SD locals. Use confirmed opt-ins (e.g., event sign-ups, tasting room Wi-Fi, class registrations). Send different cadences to tourists vs. locals; schools, charities, and farmers’ markets should segment by interest to reduce complaints. Align info everywhere. From-domain, links, and physical address should match your website and Google Business Profile — consistency builds trust and reduces spam reports. Optional, but smart: use a subdomain. Put promos on news.yourdomain.com to protect your primary domain’s reputation.

Bottom line: deliverability is a business issue, not an IT chore. Do the three records, add one-click unsubscribe, keep spam <0.1%, and your San Diego audience will actually see what you send.

About Rook Digital

Rook Digital is a proudly American, anti-charlatan digital marketing agency built on transparency, strategy, and results. With over $746 million in revenue driven and a retention rate of 95% or higher, Rook helps businesses dominate their industries through custom strategy, clear education, and zero-nonsense execution.

As a trusted referral partner of The Coast News, Rook collaborates with local advertisers to deliver honest and effective digital marketing support tailored to North County’s unique business landscape.

Ready to improve your online performance? Request a free website audit

