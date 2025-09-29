Digital 101: Don’t let Gmail put your newsletter in spam

San Diego businesses are finding out the hard way: Gmail and Yahoo tightened deliverability rules. If your restaurant in Little Italy, surf shop in Encinitas, or North County nonprofit sends newsletters, here’s the plain-English checklist that keeps you out of the spam folder.
- Use your own domain. Send from an address on your website ([email protected]), not a free email account. This lets you authenticate properly.
- Turn on SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. These are DNS records at your domain host. SPF and DKIM prove that your platform is authorized to send; DMARC instructs inboxes on how to handle messages that appear spoofed. For high-volume senders (5,000+ messages/day to Gmail — even once), all three are required. Set DMARC to p=none initially, then adjust later.
- Add true one-click unsubscribe. Marketing emails need the List-Unsubscribe and List-Unsubscribe-Post headers (RFC 8058). Users can opt out in one click, and you must honor it within 48 hours. Yahoo requires this too. It’s not optional anymore.
- Watch your spam rate — religiously. Open Google Postmaster Tools and monitor “Spam Rate.” Aim under 0.10% and avoid ever crossing 0.30% — that’s where delivery starts to break. If you see a spike, pause sends to that segment and prune unengaged contacts.
- Clean your list and segment SD locals. Use confirmed opt-ins (e.g., event sign-ups, tasting room Wi-Fi, class registrations). Send different cadences to tourists vs. locals; schools, charities, and farmers’ markets should segment by interest to reduce complaints.
- Align info everywhere. From-domain, links, and physical address should match your website and Google Business Profile — consistency builds trust and reduces spam reports.
- Optional, but smart: use a subdomain. Put promos on news.yourdomain.com to protect your primary domain’s reputation.
Bottom line: deliverability is a business issue, not an IT chore. Do the three records, add one-click unsubscribe, keep spam <0.1%, and your San Diego audience will actually see what you send.
