San Marcos seeks name suggestions for new park at Restaurant Row

SAN MARCOS — A new community park planned for the San Marcos Restaurant Row development needs a name, and city officials want residents to chime in with their recommendations.

The new 1.5-acre park is a central feature of the mixed-use project at the historical Restaurant Row site, providing outdoor recreation opportunities alongside 202 housing units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Park designs currently include an “all-wheel flow course” for skateboards, rollerblades, scooters and bikes, four pickleball courts, a playground, a lawn, a stage for public events, a picnic area, and public restrooms.

According to developer Lennar Homes, the city approved the project in December, and construction is anticipated to begin in early summer. In the meantime, the Parks and Recreation Department is accepting park name suggestions through April 16 at bit.ly/3TrxWX8.

Respondents can suggest a name for the park or a specific park component. They must specify whether the name honors an individual, organization, neighborhood, geographic location, or piece of municipal heritage.

They must also share a short written explanation supporting their name nomination. Supporting documentation is also encouraged.

Respondents will also be asked to share their names, addresses and contact information.

More information about the Restaurant Row project is available online at smrestaurantrow.com.