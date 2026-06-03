A rare Del Mar view estate comes to market

DEL MAR — A private coastal retreat with ocean views, abundant natural light and a legacy of thoughtful ownership has entered the market in Del Mar Heights, where 13635 Pine Needles Drive is now offered at $4.195 million.

Set within one of Del Mar’s most sought after neighborhoods, the four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom residence spans approximately 3,178 square feet and offers a combination of privacy, warmth and architectural character that is increasingly difficult to find along the Southern California coast.

Unlike many homes that rely on dramatic renovations or contemporary finishes to make an impression, 13635 Pine Needles Drive draws its appeal from something less common: decades of careful stewardship and a design that remains remarkably connected to its surroundings.

At the heart of the home is a striking central atrium that fills the residence with natural light while creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Large picture windows frame ocean views from multiple vantage points, and generous gathering spaces provide flexibility for both everyday living and entertaining.

Two fireplaces anchor the main living areas, while expansive decks extend the living space outdoors, creating inviting settings for morning coffee, weekend gatherings and Del Mar’s celebrated sunsets. A heated pool and spa are tucked within mature landscaping that provides a rare sense of privacy in a coastal community where outdoor living is part of everyday life.

The home’s history adds another layer of distinction.

For many years, the residence was owned and lovingly maintained by Joe Jelley, a respected North County real estate professional whose career left a lasting imprint on the local housing market. His stewardship of the property is reflected in its condition, thoughtful upkeep and enduring sense of pride of ownership. Buyers searching for a home with both character and substance will appreciate the care that has gone into preserving the property over time.

Beyond the home itself, the location places residents within minutes of Del Mar’s beaches, hiking trails, acclaimed restaurants, boutique shopping and village center. The combination of privacy and convenience has long made Del Mar Heights one of North County’s most desirable addresses, attracting everyone from local families to executives, second-home buyers and international investors seeking a foothold along California’s coastline.

“I have been in real estate for 22 years and am honored to bring Joe Jelley’s personal residence to the market,” said Billie Bourgeois of Billie Bourgeois and Associates. “The privacy, the natural light, the ocean views and the connection to the outdoors create an atmosphere that is increasingly difficult to find. It has been exceptionally cared for over the years, and I believe buyers will recognize that immediately.”

Prospective buyers can also experience the property through a professionally produced video tour showcasing the home’s architecture, natural light, outdoor living spaces and coastal setting before scheduling a private showing.

With its ocean views, private setting, architectural character and remarkable history of ownership, 13635 Pine Needles Drive represents a rare opportunity to own a distinctive Del Mar property in one of Southern California’s most coveted coastal communities.

For more information, to view the video tour, or to schedule a private showing, contact Billie Bourgeois and Associates at (858) 864-8508 or [email protected].

Video Tour: Take an inside look at 13635 Pine Needles Drive and experience the home’s ocean views, central atrium, abundant natural light and seamless indoor-outdoor living before scheduling a private showing.