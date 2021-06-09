Day of Giving: A community-wide effort to help animals in need

Each year in June, San Diego Humane Society celebrates its month-long Day of Giving campaign. This annual fundraising movement, which culminates with a day of celebration on June 24, is designed to unite the local community in supporting animals in need — and San Diego Humane Society’s lifesaving work.

What makes Day of Giving special is its scope. Hundreds of the organization’s staff and volunteers — from animal care, adoptions, veterinary medicine, humane law enforcement, wildlife rehabilitation, and more — get involved to share their passion for animals and raise vital funds to support San Diego Humane Society’s mission. So do animal loving local businesses, who sign on as community partners and participate in Day of Giving by donating a percentage of their profits.

On June 24, San Diego Humane Society will post a variety of social media content, including animal success stories, behind-the-scenes tours and special giving opportunities to highlight Day of Giving and how the community can get involved. And the donations made for Day of Giving are doubled, up to $200,000, thanks to generous matching funds provided by San Diego Humane Society donors.

And what a difference it makes: Each year, nearly 50,000 companion and wild animals rely on San Diego Humane Society for help, along with tens of thousands of pet owners. Providing animals with shelter, veterinary care, behavior training, rescue from emergencies, and more, requires significant resources. As a private nonprofit organization, philanthropy is always essential to San Diego Humane Society’s ability to maintain its commitment to “Stay at Zero” euthanasia of healthy and treatable shelter animals.

“We can’t do all that we do without the support of our community,” says Daugherty. “The donations we receive through Day of Giving will be essential to our ability to care for each and every animal who needs us. No amount is too small, and it all helps with our lifesaving work.”

To learn more about Day of Giving and ways to get involved, visit sddayofgiving.org.