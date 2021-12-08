Cox’s ConnectAssist helps low-income households get connected online

Cox Communications has expanded its low-cost internet tier ConnectAssist to help create digital equity for low-income households that are in a government financial assistance program but don’t have children in grades K-12, and thereby, don’t qualify for the company’s Connect2Compete low-cost internet program.

“Helping to bridge the digital divide and bring digital equity to low-income households is important to us,” said Ingo Hentschel, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California. “We want to do what we can to eliminate the technology gap for people of all ages in our communities, which is why we’re expanding our low-cost internet options to include ConnectAssist.”

ConnectAssist provides customers with internet access for $30 a month (plus taxes) and includes:

• Modem rental, which can support speeds up to 50 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload;

• EasyConnect self- installation or $20 professional installation;

• Access to wifi hotspots nationwide;

• Cox Security Suite Plus (to protect devices against viruses and other online threats);

• Access to the Cox Digital Academy library of educational videos and tutorials to increase digital literacy.

Eligible customers can sign up at cox.com/connectassist and are not required to go through credit checks, commit to term agreements, or pay deposits.

The ConnectAssist program is available to households that participate in one of these government subsidies programs: SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, Public Housing, Pell Grant, Veterans Pension & Survivors Benefits, Tribal Programs, Supplemental Security Income, or Medicaid.

Customers qualifying for ConnectAssist are also most likely eligible for the Federal Government’s Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, making internet connectivity even more affordable. Customers may be able to get ConnectAssist for as low as $0/month after discount with the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

The discount amount and eligibility are based on EBB program rules which are subject to change. Customers can learn more about the EBB program (and check their eligibility) at cox.com/ebb.

Connect2Compete for K-12 families

Connect2Compete (C2C) is Cox’s low-cost internet program for families with children in grades K-12 who are enrolled in government financial assistance programs. C2C is designed to create digital equity for students and families that may have previously lacked internet access in their homes.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting cox.com/c2c.

Connect2Compete is $9.95 a month with download speeds of 50 Mbps for K-12 families that qualify.

Cox remains committed to providing accessible internet. Visit Cox’s new affordability hub at cox.com/digitalequity to see the available programs and options.