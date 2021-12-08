Lovely little ladies live it up this holiday!

Lovely Little Ladies Salon Spa & Celebrations offers an uncompromising girl day spa experience with unyielding attention to detail. The moment she walks in the door, she is treated like royalty and is pampered and celebrated with the best spa day ever. This isn’t her mother’s salon; it’s hers!

Lovely Little Ladies is a full-service hair salon, but in addition to their hair and spa services, they also offer Tea parties, Spa parties, Mother/Daughter time, and so much more.

With the holidays right around the corner, Lovely Little Ladies has created a fabulously festive and fun way for young ladies to celebrate with their “Girls Gala – Winter in Wonderland” on several weekends in December.

Come dressed to impress and Lovely Little Ladies will do the rest. Young ladies will receive a Glitz & Glam Royalty Buns Hair Styling, a Sparkle & Shine Magical Makeover, and even receive Slay the Day Spa Swag Bags. The day will also include a Rock the Pink Runway model and fashion shoot as well as a festive beverage and refreshment table.

Girls Gala tickets are on sale at www.lovelylittleladies.com or by calling (877) 565-5347.

Every Lovely Little Ladies spa package and experience is carefully tailored to make sure the day is special, right down to age-appropriate music, food, and decorations. They cater to small and mid-sized groups with the same amazing experience.

Party packages like the BFF (Best Friends Forever) or Tea & Tiaras are hugely popular. And their Spa Squad pampers four girls over a two-hour period with three spa services, tea, refreshments, and even a backdrop photo shoot!

For a special family day, consider the Mother & Daughter Spa or Mommy & Me Tea, both which offer an experience that is truly indulgent but also ideally suited for the lovely little lady’s comfort.

Lovely Little Ladies was established in 2014 with the mission to make the next generation of young women feel beautiful from the inside out.

“Our goal is to help our little ladies feel good about themselves, and that starts at a young age,” said owner Rhonda Denise, President and CEO. “We want them to be their full and complete self, to help them build confidence and self-esteem, in an environment designed just for them.”

300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste. 210