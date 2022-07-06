Cox works with White House to connect households to affordable internet

Cox Communications has joined the White House’s efforts to get qualifying households signed up for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), making high-speed internet more affordable and accessible to households across the nation.

The ACP provides government subsidies of up to $30 a month for qualifying households for their internet bill ($75 for Tribal lands). Customers see the subsidy amount as a credit on their monthly internet bill.

Eligible households participating in the ACP will have access to Cox’s 100 Mbps high-speed internet service at no cost.

Qualifications for the ACP include participation in one of the following government subsidy programs: National School Lunch Program (NSLP), SNAP, TANF, Federal Public Housing, LIHEAP, WIC, Head Start, Pell Grant for current academic year, Tribal Programs, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Veterans Pension & Survivors Benefits or proof that income is 200% or less than federal poverty level guidelines. Visit cox.com/acp.

Cox offers several affordable internet programs to qualifying households to bridge the digital divide and has connected more than 1.4 million people nationwide to the internet through Cox-enabled Digital Equity programs.

Households participating in the ACP who have Cox’s $30 monthly ConnectAssist or $9.95 monthly Connect2Compete internet tier could receive their internet service free. Customers who choose a higher level internet tier can still apply the ACP subsidy credit to their bill.

ConnectAssist

Affordable internet for low-income individuals receiving government assistance (for households without children in grades K-12). cox.com/connectassist

• $30/month (with wifi modem rental)

• Free self-installation

• $20 professional install (if needed)

• Must participate in one of the following government subsidy programs: SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Public Housing, Pell Grant, Veterans Pension, Tribal Programs, Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Connect2Compete

Low-cost internet for families with children in grades K-12 receiving government assistance. cox.com/c2c

• $9.95/month (including modem rental)

• No installation fees

• Must have a child in K-12 at home

• Must participate in one of the following government subsidy programs: National School Lunch, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Public Housing

Both ConnectAssist and Connect2Compete provide:

• Access to more than three million Cox Hotspots nationwide

• Cox Security Suite – online safety software tools

• Access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides educational resources.

Visit cox.com/digitalequity for more information.