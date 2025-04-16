Cox Business partners with RingCentral to bring AI-powered voice, chat, video and contact center capabilities to California customers

Cox Business, a leading provider of advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions, is the commercial division of Cox Communications.

The company is constantly evolving its product portfolio to drive greater outcomes for customers, including a new partnership with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading global provider of AI-powered trusted communications.

“Technology needs and trends, including telephony, are ever-changing.” said Cox Business California Vice President Jodi Duva. “Our partnership with RingCentral provides innovative and malleable communications solutions for commercial clients who need to streamline organizational operations, boost employee productivity, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and initiate long-term growth.”

RingCentral’s AI-first, cloud-based contact center solution is one of several advanced tools Cox Business offers its California customers including healthcare providers, K-12 and higher education, financial institutions, and federal, state and local government organizations.

In addition to fiber-powered internet connections, voice and video services, Cox Business offers specialized solutions and leading customer care and IT support through separate divisions that support the unique connected environments and hospitality experiences in California, including:

RapidScale, available nationwide regardless of internet provider, offers comprehensive managed IT and cloud services, including public cloud migration and management.

Hospitality Network enables smart technology and integration services for hotels, convention centers, stadiums and arenas, including Snapdragon Stadium and Frontwave Arena in San Diego and Honda Center in Orange County.

Blueprint RF serves hotels, multi-dwelling units and more with customized Wi-Fi networks and solutions, designed to enhance the guest and resident experience.

Cox Private Networks specializes in solving specific connectivity challenges beyond traditional networks

“Cox has been a part of major California communities including San Diego, Irvine, Palos Verdes, and Santa Barbara for decades and we’re proud to offer innovative, forward-focused solutions for businesses at every level,” said Duva.

“More importantly, Cox is a committed community partner with a strong record of charitable giving, volunteerism, support of local nonprofits, sustainability initiatives and digital equity.”

cox.com/business