County declares expanded citrus quarantine in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER — The state Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a citrus quarantine expansion in the community of Valley Center, after detecting a fatal disease known as “citrus greening” in two trees located in residential neighborhoods during regular inspections, county officials said April 4.

The bacterial disease Huanglongbing (or HLB) “is a major threat to San Diego County’s $144 million annual citrus crop and can impact residential citrus tree owners,” county officials said in a statement.

HLB “causes misshapen, bitter fruit and eventually kills infected trees,” according to the county. “There are over 350 businesses that may be affected by the quarantine expansion, including over 100 growers with approximately 1,700 acres of commercial citrus and three commercial nurseries.”

The county samples from trees on the property where HLB was confirmed and the surrounding area are being tested for the disease.

According to the county, the state department declared the expansion on March 26. A quarantine was already in place, although the start date was unavailable.

“The quarantine protects the region’s food supply, agricultural economy, and environmental sustainability by restricting people and businesses from moving citrus nursery stock, plant parts and fruit outside the quarantine boundaries and off their properties. Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus,” said San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang.

“Our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading,” Dang said. “By working together, we can all protect our food supply, local agriculture, and environment from this devastating disease.

“Partnering with state and federal regulatory partners, we are working closely with residents and agricultural operators, and ask for everyone’s cooperation with the ongoing regulatory activities,” Dang added.

According to the county, an exception is being made for agricultural businesses that must comply with specific requirements for cleaning, packing commercial fruit (prior to it being moved) and treatment.

While the disease isn’t harmful to people or animals, it’s “deadly to citrus and could be devastating to the county’s citrus industry,” the county said.

The Asian citrus psyllid spreads HLB, if it carries the bacterium when feeding on citrus trees.

There are existing HLB quarantines in the communities of Fallbrook, Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo and Valley Center, the county said, adding that the expanded quarantine involves portions of citrus-growing regions in Pala and Pauma Valley.

A map showing quarantined regions is at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/citrus/pests_diseases/hlb/regulation.html.

County officials said CDFA will work with residents to treat citrus trees as a protective measure against the disease. They added that they are also notifying local citrus growers, plant nurseries, and other related businesses as a proactive measure.

The county said that should the disease be found in additional citrus trees in the quarantine area, state officials will contact property owners about treatment and removing infected trees.

“Nearby trees will be treated, and detection efforts will be increased to prevent the spread of the disease in the area,” the county added.

According to the county, infected trees may show mottled yellow leaves, generally in asymmetrical patterns. Those trees may also bear small, asymmetrical-shaped fruit that is partially green, tastes bitter, and is not fit to eat or be sold.

San Diego County suggested that residents take the following steps inside quarantine areas, including:

— not moving citrus plants, leaves or foliage into or out of the quarantine area;

— removing all leaves and stems, and thoroughly washing backyard citrus before moving from the property where the fruit was grown;

— drying or double-bagging plant clippings before disposal;

— cooperating with agricultural officials inspecting trees, taking samples, and handling pest-control treatment;

— consider contacting a removal service if they no longer wish to care for a citrus tree, to help ensure trees are not a pest and disease host;

— buying citrus trees from reputable local nurseries;

— reporting citrus trees that appear to be sick or dying, even if they also appear to be well-watered and well-maintained, by contacting CDFA’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 800-491-1899 or visiting www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/acp.

More information on the pest and disease, along with photos, is at https://californiacitrusthreat.org/

Residents with questions on moving commercial citrus and HLB quarantine regulations may contact the San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures at 858-614-7770, email [email protected], or visit www.sdcawm.org.

In related news, CDFA and AWM will hold public meetings from 3 to 5 p.m. on April 10 and April 11 at the North Coast Church Pauma Valley, 32077 Community Church Drive.