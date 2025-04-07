Solo traveling an opportunity for women, Encinitas author writes

Traveling solo.

Not something many of us will do — especially women.

Who wants a table for one? What if you get lost? How do you stay safe?

All these are challenges when you hit the road alone, but Paula Silverfarb is here to say that women can go where they want and do it by themselves.

“Solo travel is more than just an adventure,” writes the Encinitas resident in her newly published “The Smart Woman’s Guide to Successful Solo Travel: Practical Tips and Advice for Women Traveling Alone.”

“It’s an opportunity for growth, self-discovery and newfound freedom. The word ‘solo’ isn’t just about being alone; it’s more like a mindset. ‘Solo’ encapsulates a spirit of individuality and self-development, a personal odyssey undertaken with intentionality.”

Silverfarb, who has long been an advocate for empowering women, learned early on that going it alone could mean having a richer experience.

“When I traveled with other people, I found I had to compromise my desires,” she says, “so after a few of those experiences, I realized that the time we spent having disagreements is time I could’ve been in a museum. I purposely chose solo travel because I could make my own itinerary. After my first solo trip, I realized it was the best way for me to fully experience the destination.”

Silverfarb’s first solo trip was to Ireland in 1981 while living in England and attending university. She even hitchhiked around the country, something women probably wouldn’t attempt today.

“The green, rugged landscape of Ireland is gorgeous, and the beer is really a treat, too,” she says. “I think Ireland is particularly safe for solo women. The Irish are helpful, compassionate and friendly. Of course, there are bad apples everywhere. My tip is to always be vigilant.”

The author explains how to stay safe in the book, as well as lots of other helpful information about:

• General concerns about traveling solo

• Staying healthy

• How to pace yourself, deal with money, credit cards and travel insurance

• How and what to pack — the longer the trip, the less you should take because hauling heavy luggage gets old fast

• Online resources for travel books and magazines; virtual tour sites; travel sites for women; work, study and volunteer programs abroad; travel gear; and hostels

• How to travel on a budget

“Nearly all my travels have been on a shoestring budget.” Silverfarb says. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

That’s because budget-friendly accommodations, especially hostels, are where “the real magic happens. They become vibrant hubs pulsating with shared stories, valuable tips and connections with like-minded adventurers.”

Silverfarb grew up in suburban Los Angeles and “fell in love” with San Diego after graduating from UC San Diego. She settled here for good in 1987. After varied careers that included working in the financial industry, for the City of Carlsbad and the North County Transit District, within the county fair circuit, and for Ted Turner colorizing classic films, Silverfarb retired recently to focus on crafting, photography, teaching water aerobics and writing her book.

She travels less these days but has collected memories from about 15 countries. Some she visited multiple times, and anecdotes from these trips are sprinkled throughout the advice in her book.

Most destinations were in Europe “mainly because I lived there a couple of times in my life,” she says. “I try to spend a quality amount of time in one place. When you solo-travel, you can go deeper — immerse yourself in the adventure. Traveling alone is not for everyone, but it’s my preference.”

Do you have an adventure to share?