Cosmetic research leader Moradi MD looking for participants

When it comes to receiving safe and effective cosmetic procedures, thorough research is absolutely necessary. That’s why Moradi MD is leading the way through the cosmetic industry with its top-quality clinical research trials that discover new and exciting ways to apply treatments, and they need your help.

With locations in Vista and Carlsbad, Moradi MD is a top-of-the-line cosmetic center offering both surgical and nonsurgical procedures.

The practice is headed by Dr. Amir Moradi, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who is passionate about research. Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Saami Khalifian, also joined the research team in September of last year.

The practice’s research team, led by Research Director Jeanette Poehler, work directly with the Federal Drug Administration and companies like Lutronic, manufacturer of laser skincare treatment LaseMD, to test treatments and even develop instructions on how to properly apply them.

“We have devices that we study before they hit the market,” Poehler said. “We figure out what’s the best treatment regimen and from there fine tune it.”

With clinical research trials performed at the Vista location, the practice’s research team has established protocols for LaseMD and the Infini Laser. They also look at other ways to use the products they already use on their regular patients, like testing face filler Restylane to remove wrinkles from hands.

When Poehler first started working for Moradi MD 12 years ago, the practice was conducting about one or two studies each year. Now, she runs about 10 yearly.

Clinical research at Moradi MD is so effective that research patients end up becoming regular patients.

“Once they get comfortable with the practice, they want to get other procedures done,” Poehler said.

Though not necessarily bad for business, this also means that the research-turned-regular patients are often no longer qualified to participate in studies. According to Poehler, research patients cannot have any work done in the areas of the body or face in the last six to twelve months where a research trial would need to test procedures.

This means the practice is always on the lookout for new volunteers to become research patients. Those who participate receive the treatments free of charge along with stipends of various amounts depending on how invasive the procedure is.

Poehler’s team thoroughly vets every device or treatment before they are used on patients.

“We disclose all risks and benefits, and patients have as much time as they need to ask the doctor questions,” Poehler said. “There are always risks to any medication, even if it’s approved, but if we think something isn’t safe we won’t do it.”

Four studies are projected to launch in March. One of those is a study on Ultherapy, a treatment that tightens skin using ultrasound.

Another is related to CoolSculpting, a fat freezing regimen that targets those unwanted pockets of fat that won’t seem to go away even with diet and exercise. A new skin care treatment will also be tested next month as well. Two studies for Neurotoxin, similar to Botox, are also expected to begin this spring.

Those who are interested in volunteering for Moradi MD research studies, can take this survey at

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moradiresearch or contact the practice at 760-726-6451

For more information, visit moradimd.com.