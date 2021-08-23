Cool weather to give way to warming trend in San Diego County

REGION — The cool summer weather today in San Diego County was expected to give way to a warming trend, peaking later in the week with above-average temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Another deep marine layer extended all the way into the mountain passes Sunday, somewhat atypical for August, the NWS said.

Enough deepening of the marine layer occurred to produce some patchy drizzle, primarily along the coast between La Jolla and Oceanside, where a few hundredths of an inch fell.

Clouds may be slow to clear again, with highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday, forecasters said,.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 75-80 degrees with overnight lows of 61-67. Highs in the valleys will be 80-85 with lows of 57-63. Mountain highs were expected to be 80-85 with overnight lows of 57-63. Highs in the deserts will be 97-102 with overnight lows of 73-78.

Some mid-level moisture was expected to be tapped from the eastern Pacific late Tuesday through Thursday. As the atmosphere warms, daytime temperatures may return to average by midweek, and then rise to 5-10 degrees above average inland by Friday.

Given the time of year, it may get quite hot again well inland later in the week, where some maximum temperatures were likely to exceed the century mark with widespread moderate heat risk returning.