Commentary: Pay attention, prevent drownings

March 20, 2026, was the vernal equinox, also known as the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Get ready for baseball spring training, seasonal allergies, longer days, squirrely temperature changes, but overall temperatures warming up for summer.

This is also the start of the “let’s go swimming” season and a good time to remind ourselves that water safety is nothing to ignore. We live at the beach, and most of us have access to backyard or association pools.

We adults all wear our seat belts and strap our young children safely into car seats when we get in the car, and good for us!

But it turns out that in the United States, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. Here are some uncomfortable statistics:

More children in this age range die from drowning than from any other single cause, and it’s the second-leading cause of injury death for ages 5-14, only surpassed by car crashes.

According to the CDC, unfortunately, drowning is up 28% from 2019. And for every child who succumbs to drowning, there are an additional 7 or 8 kids who, they estimate, have received emergency care for injuries received in near-drowning incidents, which can result in unfortunate outcomes.

Most drownings in this age group happen in home swimming pools or hot tubs, although bathtubs and open water also pose risks.

How can we reduce these risks? Drowning is preventable if we use layers of protection. The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics emphasize using a combination of steps:

• Supervise kids in the water constantly and closely — Designate a responsible adult (no phone, reading or alcohol) to watch kids in or near any water, including bathtubs and hot tubs. For toddlers under 5, use “touch supervision,” meaning they’re always within arm’s reach.

• Install proper pool barriers — fencing around the pool at least 4 feet high, which fully separates the pool from the house and yard.

• Remove pool toys after use to prevent them from luring kids in.

• Enroll the kids in formal swimming and water-safety lessons — but even with lessons, they still need full supervision. There’s no such thing as a “drown-proof” kid.

• Drain standing water immediately — empty buckets, tubs, kiddie pools and coolers — right after use.

• At the beach, choose lifeguarded areas and use the buddy system — even older kids should not swim alone.

• And finally, pool toys, water wings and floaties can all be fun, but they simply are not actual safety devices, and we should not rely upon them as such.

Let’s look at some common misconceptions about drowning.

• “Drowning is loud, and you’ll hear yelling for help.” False. Drowning can be silent and very quick. Part of the issue is that when struggling, the mouth is at or below the water surface, and the instinct is to breathe air, not yell.

This is why staying within arm’s reach and constantly watching are important.

• “Children only drown in deep water, like in a pool.” False. Young children can and do often drown in shallow water, like the shallow or steps area of a swimming pool, or even an inflatable or plastic kiddie pool, which can become quite slippery.

Toddlers can slip and fall face down. The risk factor is not the depth of the water; the real risk is easy access to standing water without attentive supervision.

• “If an adult is nearby, the kids are safe”. False. A child can drown quickly, and if the adults who are nearby are chatting, checking their phones, grabbing a towel or multitasking and not focused on the pool, that’s a real risk factor.

Pool supervision needs to be dedicated and constant.

We are super fortunate to live, work, and play in what can arguably be called one of the best places anywhere. We have great weather, beautiful beaches and virtually endless opportunities to enjoy water sports of every type.

So as our days get longer and the air and water temperatures get warmer, let’s remember to show Mother Ocean and all bodies of water, large and small, the respect they deserve.

Our safety depends upon it.

Jerome Stock is a former Encinitas mayor and council member.